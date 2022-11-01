Kingsley Soccer Team Collects Shoes to Raise Funds and Help Those in Need

The Kingsley High School soccer team stepped up with a new way to raise money and help those in need. Chances are, you will have what they need.

Starting Nov. 1, you can drop off gently used or new shoes at sites around the area.

The shoes will be collected by Funds-2-Orgs, then passed out to poverty-stricken countries.

Organizers say this is a great way to raise money.

“All we’re asking you to do is take a Saturday morning and clean out your closets,” said Kingsley Soccer Fundraising Coordinator, Kim Burch. “We know kids outgrew their boots from last winter and you got to go out and buy new ones. We’ll take the old ones. So just help us by cleaning out your closet, getting rid of the stuff that you don’t want. We’ll take it and make sure it gets put to good use”

25 shoes can generate $10. Their goal is to collect 2,500 shoes.

Drop-off locations can be found at the following dates and locations: