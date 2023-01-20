Kings vs. Thunder odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven computer models

The Sacramento Kings (25-18) sit in third place in the Western Conference but take on an Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) team looking to play itself into a better spot than its current 10th-place position on Friday with just under half of the NBA season left to go. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis (illness) missed the Kings’ last game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but appears to be on the right side of questionable to play on Friday. Sacramento will want him back in the lineup as he’s posted a double-double in each of his last 20 starts.

Tip-off from the Golden 1 Center, where the Kings are 14-9, is set for 10 pm ET. Sacramento is favored by 3 points in the latest Kings vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 241.5.

Kings vs. Thunder spread: Kings -3

Kings vs. Thunder over/under: 241.5 points

Kings vs. Thunder money line: Sacramento -160, Oklahoma City +135

What you need to know about the Kings

Without Sabonis, the Kings had a battle to contend with when it came to the Lakers on Wednesday, but they were still able to pull out the 116-111 win. De’Aaron Fox had another top performance with 31 points and six assists. Kevin Huerter also stepped up with 18 points, eight assists and two steals.

Over their current five-game winning streak, the Kings have been particularly sharp and have hit 52.1% of their shots and 43.8% of their 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, they have held their opponents to just 34.6% from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes has been especially strong from downtown during this run and has drained 20 of his total 33 3-pointers, while Rookie forward Keegan Murray has also made 45.5% of his.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City took its game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday by a decisive 126-106 score. The Matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point Oklahoma City had established a 100-73 advantage. Shooting guard Isaiah Joe was especially hot from distance and made 7-of-12 3-point attempts as part of his 23 points.

One thing Oklahoma City has done especially well over its last 10 games is winning the turnover battle within games. The Thunder have forced 16.8 turnovers from their opponents over that period, while only giving away the ball 11.9 times per game. Oklahoma City swiped 8.8 steals per contest over the last 10, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the team’s best on-ball defender this season, with 1.7 steals per start.

