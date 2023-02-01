Kings vs. Spurs odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Feb. 1 predictions from proven computer models

The San Antonio Spurs (14-37) will be aiming for their second win since Jan. 6 when they face the Sacramento Kings (28-21) on Wednesday night. San Antonio is riding a six-game losing streak following a 127-106 setback against Washington on Monday. Sacramento snapped its two-game losing skid with a 118-111 win at Minnesota earlier this week, and it is sitting in third place in the Western Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 8 pm ET. Sacramento is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 244.5. Before Entering any Kings vs. Spurs picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 49-23 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Kings spread: Spurs +7.5

Spurs vs. Kings over/under: 244.5 points

Spurs vs. Kings money line: San Antonio +250, Sacramento -320

Spurs vs. Kings picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio came up short against Washington on Monday, but it led by as many as eight points in the first quarter and clawed to within four points midway through the third quarter. Small forward Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 26 points, while Jeremy Sochan scored 17 points. Big man Zach Collins notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, marking his third double-double of the season.

Johnson has been a bright spot for the Spurs this year, averaging 21.9 points and 4.8 rebounds, while scoring 34 points against Phoenix on Saturday. Sacramento has struggled in its trips to San Antonio in recent years, going 4-15 in the last 19 meetings. The Kings have been overvalued over the past two weeks as well, covering the spread just twice in their last six games.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento might not have much recent success at San Antonio to lean on, but the Kings have won four straight meetings between these teams. They are coming off a 118-111 overtime win at Minnesota on Monday, as star guard De’Aaron Fox poured in 32 points and Trey Lyles added eight points in the extra session. Sacramento lost to the Timberwolves in the first game of the back-to-back, but it was able to avenge that loss.

Fox has scored 30 points on 13 occasions this season, averaging a team-best 24.1 points and 6.1 assists. Forward Domantas Sabonis notched his league-leading 38th double-double of the campaign with 17 points and 13 rebounds against Minnesota. San Antonio has not only been losing games, but it has failed to cover the spread in five consecutive contests. San Antonio will be shorthanded on Tuesday as it will be missing second-leading scorer Devin Vassell (knee).

How to make Kings vs. Spurs Picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Spurs vs. Kings spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.