Kings vs. Spurs odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 17 predictions from proven computer models

The Sacramento Kings will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 pm ET Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 7-6 overall and 4-3 at home, while San Antonio is 6-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. This is the first meeting between these teams this season, but the Kings won two of three matchups last year.

Sacramento is favored by 7 points in the latest Kings vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 237.

Kings vs. Spurs spread: Kings -7

Kings vs. Spurs over/under: 237 points

Kings vs. Spurs money line: Sacramento -285, San Antonio +228

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings were totally in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Brooklyn Nets 153-121 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half when the score had already reached 73-54. Sacramento’s small forward Terence Davis was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points and nine rebounds.

The 153 points were the most scored by Sacramento in any game since 1993. The team ranks second with 119.5 points per game this season under new Coach Mike Brown, and the Kings also rank second in Offensive efficiency. But Sacramento needs to do some work on the other end of the court, ranking 25th in points allowed and 26th in defensive efficiency. Rookie Keegan Murray (back) is questionable for Thursday.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, falling 117-110. Despite the loss, San Antonio got a solid performance out of center Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards along with five dimes.

After starting the year 5-2, San Antonio has been in a tailspin since the calendar flipped to November. The Spurs have lost seven of their last eight games, and they are giving up an NBA-high of 119.5 points per game. A big reason for that is because San Antonio keeps giving the opponent extra possessions, as its 17.3 turnovers per game are the second-most in the league. The Spurs will be shorthanded on Thursday without rookies Malaki Branham (ankle) and Blake Wesley (knee) as well as vets Zach Collins (leg) and Romeo Langford (protocols).

