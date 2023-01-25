Kings vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from proven computer models

The Sacramento Kings will wrap up their four-game homestand when they face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Sacramento has won seven of its last eight games, blowing out Memphis in a 133-100 final on Monday. Toronto was able to snap its three-game losing streak with a 125-116 win against the Knicks on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 10 pm ET. Sacramento is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.5.

Kings vs. Raptors spread: Kings -3.5

Kings vs. Raptors over/under: 238 points

Kings vs. Raptors money line: Sacramento -170, Toronto +143

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has won seven of its last eight games coming into this matchup, with arguably its most impressive performance coming in a 133-100 win over Memphis on Monday. Backup forward Trey Lyles went 6-of-8 from 3-point range, finishing with a season-high 24 points. He also had six rebounds and a season-high three blocked shots, continuing to be an impact player in the rotation.

The Kings picked up a 124-123 win against Toronto last month, as star guard De’Aaron Fox poured in 27 points and completed his double-double with 10 assists. Sacramento is in third place in the Western Conference and is on track to make its first playoff appearance since 2006. The Kings have covered the spread in six of their last eight games, while Toronto has just two wins in its last six games.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto was able to get back on track on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 125-116 win over the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite. Veteran guard Fred VanVleet scored 28 points in his return from a one-game absence (sore ribs), while Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points in the win. The Raptors have had two days off since that game, so they are rested coming into Wednesday’s contest.

Trent has been hot of late, averaging 22.3 points and shooting 40.8% from 3-point range over his last 15 games. Power forward Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 25.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Fourth-leading scorer OG Anunoby was sidelined on Sunday due to an ankle injury, but he could return for Wednesday’s tilt.

