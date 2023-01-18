Kings vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven computer models

The Sacramento Kings will have Revenge on their mind when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Sacramento is riding a four-game winning streak following its loss to the Lakers 11 days ago. Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 140-132 win against Houston on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 pm ET. Sacramento is favored by 4 points in the latest Lakers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 245. Before Entering any Kings vs. Lakers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Kings:

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Lakers +4

Lakers vs. Kings over/under: 245 points

Lakers vs. Kings money line: Los Angeles +158, Sacramento -190

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has already picked up one win against Sacramento this month, going on the road and springing a 136-134 upset as a 7.5-point underdog on Jan. 7. Veteran star LeBron James poured in 37 points, while Russell Westbrook dished out 15 assists. The Lakers added a 140-132 win against Houston on Monday, pulling to within four games of the .500 mark overall this season.

James scored a season-high 48 points in the win against the Rockets, and he is now averaging 37.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists over his last seven games. He is only 316 points away from breaking the league’s all-time scoring record, which is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). The Lakers have won six of their last nine games and set a franchise low of two turnovers against the Rockets.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has won four straight games since its loss to Los Angeles, and it will be motivated to get revenge on Wednesday night. The Kings have won seven of their last 10 games overall, including a win over Western Conference-leading Denver. They have averaged 135.5 points per game in their last four outings, beating Houston (twice), Orlando and San Antonio.

Harrison Barnes scored 29 points in the win over the Spurs on Sunday, while De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 18 rebounds. Sabonis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week last week after recording his 20th double-double in a row. He has averaged 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game during the winning streak.

