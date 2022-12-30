Kings vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 30 predictions from proven computer models

The Sacramento Kings will be looking to build on their narrow win over Denver when they face the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Sacramento snapped a two-game losing streak with a 127-126 win against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Utah, meanwhile, is coming off a pair of road losses at San Antonio and Golden State.

Tipoff is set for 10 pm ET. Sacramento is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 241.5.

Kings vs. Jazz spread: Kings -3.5

Kings vs. Jazz over/under: 241.5 points

Kings vs. Jazz money line: Sacramento -155, Utah +130

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento is entering this game with momentum after taking down the top team in the Western Conference on Wednesday. The Kings received big games from De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who each scored 31 points and notched double-doubles. Fox dished out 13 assists to lead the offense, while Sabonis pulled down 10 rebounds.

Utah is coming off a disappointing 112-107 loss to Golden State, blowing a double-digit lead despite the Warriors being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Sacramento has won seven of its last nine games against Western Conference opponents, while Utah is 1-8 in its last nine road games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah was unable to overcome a poor fourth quarter during its loss to Golden State, but it still put together three solid quarters. Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a double-double effort, while Jordan Clarkson added 22 points. Markkanen is having a fantastic campaign, averaging 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds this season.

Clarkson is scoring 20.3 points and Collin Sexton is adding 14.3 points per game. Sacramento has struggled to get the job done at home against Utah in recent years, going 1-11 in 12 such games. The Kings have also only covered the spread once in their last five games, so they have been overvalued in the betting market.

