Kings vs Jazz NBA Odds, Picks and Predictions Tonight

These two teams combined for 251 in their last meeting and we’re expecting more back-and-forth action Tuesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. We break it all down in our Kings vs. Jazz betting picks below.

The Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz Clash Tuesday night at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City for the second of four regular-season meetings between these Western Conference combatants.

The Kings Hosted the Jazz Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, edging Utah by a 126-125 score as the Over easily connected.

It was a rare win for the Kings lately, as they have a losing record across the past seven games, going 3-4 straight up. In addition, Sacramento has been a team to fade lately, failing to cover in five straight.

The Jazz will have Revenge on their minds, and Utah is also looking to snap a four-game losing skid of its own. Utah has managed to cover just once in the stretch, too.

Can the Kings finally grab a cover or will the Jazz put a stop to their losing streak? I discuss in my NBA Picks and predictions for Kings vs. Jazz below.

Kings vs Jazz best odds

Kings vs Jazz Picks and predictions

The Kings have rolled up 118.0 points per game to check in at No. 2 in the NBA while hitting 48.7% from the field to check in fourth overall. Sacramento isn’t the best 3-point shooting team, and it is also so-so from the free-throw line, too.

On the flip side, Sacramento has yielded 116.7 ppg, and its defensive field goal percentage is 48.8%, which is No. 27 in the association. As such, I expect a back-and-forth affair with plenty of points.

The Jazz have scored 117.3 to rank No. 4 in the NBA while hitting 3-pointers at a 36.7% clip, ranking 12th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Jazz have allowed 34.9% from behind the 3-point line, ranking No. 8. While that might be a fact to dissuade Over bettors, don’t worry about it. Utah has coughed up baskets at a 48.4% clip while allowing 116.6 ppg overall.

Hopefully, the scoreboard operator is limbering up their fingers, because they’re going to have a very busy and eventful evening. While a number of 242.5 looks super high, we saw 251 total points between these two teams last week. Look for these two sides to run it back for another Over result here.

My best bet: Over 242.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Kings vs Jazz spread analysis

The Kings are coming off a 118-108 loss at Memphis, although Sacramento has actually been somewhat productive on the road at 8-8 SU this season.

Something’s gotta give, as the Jazz have dropped four in a row overall. However, Utah is the team worth backing here, as it has revenge on its mind after losing in Sacramento last week. Now, it looks to return the favor.

Utah has won and covered three of the past four games at Vivint Smart Home Arena, and it is a solid 15-12 overall against teams from the Western Conference. The Jazz have been a very giving team, posting 25.9 assists per game to check in seventh in the West.

Utah is also 7-1-1 ATS in the past nine meetings in this series while going 4-1-1 ATS in the past six at home against Sacto. Playing the Jazz -2.5 (-110 at FanDuel) with the Over is a nice parlay opportunity.

Kings vs Jazz Over/Under analysis

The Kings enter this game with some injury question marks: shooting guards Kevin Huerter is a game-time decision due to a sore back, while Malik Monk (shoulder) is considered questionable. That’s a big concern, and you might want to Circle back around and just double-check their status before committing to the Over.

Huerter is averaging 15.6 ppg while hitting at a 42.2% clip from behind the 3-point line. Monk has averaged 14.6 ppg while dishing out 3.9 apg. They just got Domantas Sabonis back, but now they have to deal with these two concerns.

The good news is that Monk has played in all 35 games for the Kings so far this season, so it’s likely he’ll tough it out. Huerter just went for 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals Sunday, so he was fine last time out. It’s a good bet that he’ll also fight through the back soreness to suit up.

Utah has concerns of its own, as Collin Sexton (14.1 ppg) is officially out. While that’s not great, Lauri Markkanen is just fine, and he has filled up the stat sheet with 23.8 ppg with 8.5 rpg. Markkanen is a marksman, too, shooting 42.9% from behind the 3-point line to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is also rolling up big numbers, going for 20.5 ppg with 4.5 apg, and 3.9 rpg.

The Over is on fire for the Jazz lately, cashing in five of the past seven games overall, while going 6-2 in the past eight games against teams with a winning overall record. The Over is also 9-4-1 in the past 14 home games against teams with a losing road record.

The Over is also 4-0 in the previous four meetings overall, while also going 4-0 in the previous four Battles in Salt Lake City.

While Huerter and Monk being on the injury report is a concern, playing the Over is the way to go. Couple that with Markkanen at Over 33.5 points + rebounds (-108 at FanDuel) for a solid value.

Kings vs Jazz betting trend to know

The Kings are 1-7-1 ATS in the past nine meetings in this series, while Sacramento is also just 1-4-1 ATS in the previous six trips to Salt Lake City. Find more NBA betting Trends for Kings vs. Jazz.

Kings vs Jazz game info

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Tip off: 9:00 pm ET TV: NBC Sports California, AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountains

Kings vs Jazz key injuries

