Kings vs. Hawks odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven computer models

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 pm ET on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 20-16 overall and 11-7 at home, while the Hawks are 17-20 overall and 6-12 on the road. The Kings are currently the fifth seed in the West and are among the biggest overachievers in the league this season. Meanwhile, the Hawks are currently ninth in the East and hoping to recapture the magic that took them to the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago.

Atlanta has won and covered the spread in each of its last three head-to-head matchups with the Kings. However, this time around, Sacramento is favored by 1 point in the latest Kings vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 244.5.

Kings vs. Hawks spread: Kings -1

Kings vs. Hawks over/under: 244.5 points

Kings vs. Hawks money line: Sacramento -115, Atlanta -105

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks

What you need to know about the Kings

Things were close when Sacramento and the Utah Jazz clashed on Tuesday, but Sacramento ultimately edged out the opposition 117-115. Sacramento’s point guard De’Aaron Fox did his thing and had 37 points and six assists. It was also another huge night for Domantas Sabonis, who has been in All-Star form over the last month and change.

Sabonis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the win. He is now averaging 21.4 points, 14.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 67.2% from the floor and 57.9% from the 3-point line since the start of December. Sabonis and Fox have provided a dynamic one-two punch, but finding a third scorer has been difficult for Sacramento at times.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Speaking of close games: Atlanta went to overtime against the Golden State Warriors on Monday but wound up falling 143-141. The losing side was boosted by point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists along with seven boards.

It was Young’s third double-double in his last four games, but Atlanta still enters Wednesday night on a four-game losing streak and has given up 129 points or more to three of its last four opponents. The Hawks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed per game (116.2). Center Clint Capela (calf) remains out for Atlanta for the fifth straight game.

