Kings vs. Hawks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Who’s Playing
Atlanta @ Sacramento
Current Records: Atlanta 17-20; Sacramento 20-16
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings haven’t won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since March 24 of 2021, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host Atlanta at 10 pm ET Jan. 4 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per matchup.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday Sacramento sidestepped the Utah Jazz for a 117-115 win. It was another big night for Sacramento’s point guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 37 points and six assists.
Speaking of close games: Atlanta fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Golden State Warriors on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 143-141. Atlanta’s loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists along with seven boards.
The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don’t count the Hawks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 pm ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports – Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.27
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Sacramento and Atlanta both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Nov 23, 2022 – Atlanta 115 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 26, 2022 – Atlanta 121 vs. Sacramento 104
- Jan 05, 2022 – Atlanta 108 vs. Sacramento 102
- Mar 24, 2021 – Sacramento 110 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 13, 2021 – Atlanta 121 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 08, 2019 – Sacramento 121 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 30, 2019 – Sacramento 135 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 01, 2018 – Sacramento 146 vs. Atlanta 115
- Mar 22, 2018 – Sacramento 105 vs. Atlanta 90
- Nov 15, 2017 – Atlanta 126 vs. Sacramento 80
- Feb 10, 2017 – Sacramento 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 31, 2016 – Atlanta 106 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 21, 2016 – Sacramento 91 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 18, 2015 – Atlanta 103 vs. Sacramento 97