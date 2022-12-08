Kings visit the Maple Leafs following Arvidsson’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (14-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Viktor Arvidsson’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Kings’ 5-2 win.

Toronto has gone 8-2-3 at home and 15-5-6 overall. The Maple Leafs are 14-1-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles has gone 7-5-2 on the road and 14-10-4 overall. The Kings have gone 12-5-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The Matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 4-2 in the last meeting. Arvidsson led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has scored 12 goals with 14 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored nine goals with 21 assists for the Kings. Sean Durzi has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-0-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: day to day (lower body), Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), TJ Brodie : out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .