Kings Of Leon Drummer Hits Out At ‘Bucket List’ Sydney Course Over Tattoo Policy

Kings of Leon Drummer Nathan Followill has hit out at an Unnamed ‘bucket list’ Syndey golf course after being told he’d have to cover up his tattoos.

Followill was in New South Wales looking to play a round of golf but described how the ‘bucket list’ course went on the ‘f*** it list’, saying “welcome to the 1950’s”.

