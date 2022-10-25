Kings Of Leon Drummer Hits Out At ‘Bucket List’ Sydney Course Over Tattoo Policy

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Kings of Leon Drummer Nathan Followill has hit out at an Unnamed ‘bucket list’ Syndey golf course after being told he’d have to cover up his tattoos.

Followill was in New South Wales looking to play a round of golf but described how the ‘bucket list’ course went on the ‘f*** it list’, saying “welcome to the 1950’s”.

“A Sydney bucket list golf course for me just went on the f*** it list,” Followill tweeted. “I was told I would have to cover up my tattoos due to a “no tattoo policy” Welcome to the 1950’s and a hell of a way to grow the game.”

He then joked that he would invite them to a Kings of Leon show “but they will have to show a fresh tattoo to get in.”

Broadcaster and former pro Ewen Porter invited Followill for a game, as did LIV Golf and Asian Tour pro Travis Smyth. Porter was reportedly banned from a Sydney club after publicly criticizing it for its sock policy.

In 2020, he wrote: “Visited a premier Sydney golf club today. Was told I wouldn’t be able to play wearing black socks with black shoes and I needed to buy white club socks. Leaving this open for discussion, but I said out of principle, I’d prefer not to play than bow to archaic rules.”

After Nathan Followill’s post, Porter also tweeted asking “what harm is it doing to anyone or a club’s Reputation if someone has tattoos or Wears black socks?” He called it a “pretty sad reflection on the Outlook of some clubs.”

It’s unknown if the golf clubs mentioned by Followill and Porter are the same, but either way it’s another bad look for golf in and around the iconic Australian city.

Sydney and its surrounding areas are home to some of the best golf courses in the country, and the world, including Royal Sydney, the Australian, New South Wales and The Lakes among many others.