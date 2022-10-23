Kings observations: Keegan Murray’s NBA debut not enough in loss to Clippers

Keegan Murray is exactly who we thought he was.

The Kings’ prized rookie made his NBA debut Saturday night, 121 days after Sacramento selected him No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Murray played 33 minutes and scored 19 points, but he was one of the few bright spots in the Kings’ 111-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center.

The Clippers, who rested stars John Wall and Kawhi Leonard on the first night of a back-to-back, boasted the depth of their roster expected to contend for a championship. Paul George was unstoppable and finished the night with 40 points.

The Kings led by three points at halftime, but George took over in the final two quarters. Sacramento had the Clippers’ lead down to three in the final minute, but a key Offensive rebound by Nicolas Batum and a pair of Norman Powell free throws sealed the Kings’ fate. De’Aaron Fox, who had a team-high 36 points, hit a triple at the buzzer to make the final box score appear more favorable.

Sacramento, on a mission to build early-season momentum and ride it into the playoff bracket, has begun the season with a pair of losses in front of two lively home crowds.

It’s a long season. The Utah Jazz, expected by most to do whatever it takes to tank and land prospect Victor Wembanyama in next year’s draft, are 2-0. The Kings are 0-2.

That trend in the standings won’t continue. But the road doesn’t get any easier with the Kings’ next three games against the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ second loss of the season:

Keegan’s debut

Murray didn’t get the starting nod. Instead, it was KZ Okpala trotting out at the 4 for the opening tip, just like he did during preseason.

Murray checked in at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter to a standing ovation from Kings fans.

A few minutes later, the Iowa product knocked down his first career 3-point attempt. Collecting an errant pass from De’Aaron Fox, Murray scooped up the basketball and, without hesitating, unleashed his smooth stroke.

Just like in the nine games he played in a Kings uniform in summer league and preseason, Murray was cool, calm and collected all night. He finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting (3 of 6 from deep) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Although he didn’t get his name called as part of the starting five, Murray was on the floor in Brown’s closing rotation. They played nearly nine minutes in the fourth quarter and the final 5:18.

“KEE-GAN MUR-RAY” chants could be heard all night every time Murray knocked down a shot.

It’s early — way, way early — but the 2022 draft class already appears to be loaded. Paolo Banchero, the top pick of the draft, looks like the real deal in Orlando. Jaden Ivey, selected by the Detroit Pistons one pick after Murray, notched a double-double Saturday night and was one assist away from another Friday. Benedict Mathurin looks like a Steal at No. 6 overalls.

But all season long, Murray will be right up there with them in what’s shaping up to be a fascinating Rookie of the Year race.

Charity stripe woes

At practice during training camp, Brown had selected Kings players shoot free-throw attempts while the rest of the team watched. If that player missed the free throw, the entire team ran sprints.

More of that drill likely is in the team’s future.

Sacramento missed 11 free-throw attempts, finishing the game 15 of 26 from the Charity stripe — a 57.7 percent clip. On the other side of the floor, Los Angeles knocked down 18 of 20 free-throw attempts and won the game by two points. Go figure.

PG Dominates

The Kings had no answer for George, the Clippers’ Lone superstar on the court Saturday night.

In 39 minutes, George went off for 40 points on 16-of-31 shooting with six boards, six assists and two steals.

Whenever the Kings had something cooking, especially in the fourth quarter, George knocked them down. He scored 10 of his 40 points in the game’s final 12 minutes and will welcome Leonard and Wall back to the floor Sunday with a 2-0 record.