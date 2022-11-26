Kings Mills Kings come up short in Ohio high school football Playoffs

WAPAKONETA, Ohio − The dream season for the Kings Knights will not have a dream ending.

Kings, making the program’s first-ever state semifinal appearance, saw its bid for a state championship come up short Friday night in heartbreaking fashion. In a game that featured over 1,000 offensive yards and over 100 total points, the Knights fell to Toledo Central Catholic, 52-49, at Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field.

“I just told them I was so proud of them,” Kings head Coach Alex Garvin said. “This is not a group of all-stars. This is not a group of kids that came from different middle schools. These kids played Kings Youth football, they played Kings junior high football and high school football, and they bought in to every single thing we asked them to do.

