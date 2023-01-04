Kings League, the new esports and soccer tournament from Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué

Ibai Llanos and Gerardo Piqué’s Kings League mixes the usual rules of 7-a-side soccer with some new features that have been added by popular demand.

The new tournament backed by Kosmos, Pique’s company, alongside the Spanish Twitch star. It also brings together several streamers and soccer players as part of the 12 competing teams.

The teams participating in Kings League are Porcinos FC, chaired by Llanos; Saiyans FC, led by TheGrefg; Ultimate Móstoles, led by DjMaRiiO; El Barrio, led by Adri Contreras; Kunisports, captained by Kun Agüero; Pio FC, led by Rivers; Aniquiladores, led by Juan Guarnizo; Los Troncos, led by Perxitaa; 1K FC, featuring Iker Casillas; Rayo de Barcelona, ​​with Spursito; Xbuyer Team, with Hermanos Buyer; and Jijantes FC, led by Gerard Romero.

Each team is made up of 12 participants, of which 10 players were previously selected from a registration list, while the 11th and 12th players of each team were invited by their Presidents and may include professional soccer players.

Some of the new rules the Kings League has incorporated are kickoffs like in water polo, throw-ins, Unlimited Substitutions and penalty kicks from midfield. All these new features were chosen in December through a vote by the audience.

The first matchday was played on Jan. 1 and averaged more than 300,000 viewers throughout the stream, with a maximum peak of 413,000 people, according to data shared by Streamlo.

Matches will be played every Sunday. They are played in two halves of 20 minutes each. All games are streamed on Twitch, via streamers’ channels and the official Kings League channel.