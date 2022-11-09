Kings, Jets Advance to Volleyball Regional Finals – Wednesday Sports Wrap

Click on the highlighted scores for additional game details.

High School

High school volleyball regional semifinal games last night.

• In Division Three, Calumet swept Bark River-Harris 3-0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-14). Helen Beiring had 18 kills and 16 digs. Allie Bjorn added 10 kills and 5 blocks. Maddie Torola had 6 kills, Jackie Kiilunen had 5 kills, and Laina Kariniemi recorded 36 assists. Elk Rapids edged Charlevoix 3-2 in the other semifinal. The Copper Kings and Elks will meet in the regional final Tomorrow at 6:00 at Manistique. Coverage will begin at 5:40 on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

• In Division Four, Jeffers dispatched Ironwood 3-2 (25-22, 15-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-4). Kaeda Rajala led the Jets with 11 kills, Sara Johnson had 9 kills and 9 aces, and Hanna Larson added 8 kills. Forest Park eliminated Stephenson 3-1 in the other semifinal. The Jets and Trojans will play for the regional title tomorrow at 7:00 Eastern Time at Forest Park.

College Basketball

The Finlandia Women’s basketball team dropped a 69-68 Heartbreaker to Wisconsin-Superior last night. Katie Lundeen’s tough shot from the paint put the Lions up by one with 17 seconds to go. The Yellowjackets scored the winning basket with 1.6 seconds remaining.

The Michigan Tech basketball team has been picked to finish third in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season. Grand Valley State dominated the preseason coaches’ poll, garnering nine of the 10 first place votes. Ferris State was picked to finish second. Northern Michigan finished seventh, and Lake Superior State 10th. Ellie Mackay of the Huskies and Makaylee Kuhn from Northern were named to the pre-season first team, and Tech’s Alex Rondorf was placed on the second team.

College Volleyball

The Michigan Tech volleyball team opens the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament tonight. The fifth-seeded Huskies will play at fourth-seeded Wayne State.

NHL

The Red Wings fell to the Canadiens 3-2 in a Shootout last night. Austin Czarnik and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 31 saves, and took the loss in net.

The Wings will host the Rangers tomorrow night. Because of NFL football on 99.3 The Lift, we will join the Wings game in progress after Calumet volleyball on KBear 102.3.

NBA

The Pistons visit the Celtics tonight. Coverage begins at 7:15 on 99.3 The Lift.

MLB

Kolten Wong will be back at second base for the Brewers next season. The team has picked up his $10 million option.

Upcoming local sports broadcasts:

Calumet volleyball faces Elk Rapids for a regional title Tomorrow night at Manistique. Coverage begins at 5:40 on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

