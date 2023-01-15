Kings at Spurs: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Right now, the Sacramento Kings are in a moment that they haven’t seen since before iPhones were around in most people’s pockets. They are in first place in the Pacific division, sitting over .500 and well on track to break their 16-year playoff drought. Even more impressive in some ways, this would end their 16-year run without a winning record at all. They stay in Texas on Sunday to try and make it four wins in a row against the San Antonio Spurs, the second-worst team in the Western Conference by record, who are firmly in a rebuild and looking to earn the best odds for the No . 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Sacramento has been rolling as of late including a 139-114 win over the lowly Houston Rockets with six players scoring in double figures and three putting up at least 22 in the win.

In Sacramento’s last two wins over Houston, it scored a total of 274 points (137 points per game) as part of its fiery offense this season.

Over its last four games, Sacramento has scored at least 134 points, going 3-1 overall.

