Kings Announce Basketball Promotions and Staff Additions

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced staff promotions and new hires ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Alvin Gentry has been named Vice President of Basketball Engagement. Mark Toyoda has been elevated to Senior Director of Basketball Administration. Melanie Stocking has been promoted to Senior Director of Team Operations. Saagar Sarin has been promoted to Director of Pro Personnel. Aram Palamoudian has been promoted to Basketball Operations Coordinator.

Jas Randhawa has been promoted to Senior Director of Athlete Health Joel Noland has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer, Zac Howe has been elevated to Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Rachel Mack has been promoted to Performance Chef & Nutritionist, and Avery Jacobs has been promoted to Media Relations Coordinator.