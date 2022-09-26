Kings Announce Basketball Promotions and Staff Additions
Today, the Sacramento Kings announced staff promotions and new hires ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Alvin Gentry has been named Vice President of Basketball Engagement. Mark Toyoda has been elevated to Senior Director of Basketball Administration. Melanie Stocking has been promoted to Senior Director of Team Operations. Saagar Sarin has been promoted to Director of Pro Personnel. Aram Palamoudian has been promoted to Basketball Operations Coordinator.
Jas Randhawa has been promoted to Senior Director of Athlete Health Joel Noland has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer, Zac Howe has been elevated to Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Rachel Mack has been promoted to Performance Chef & Nutritionist, and Avery Jacobs has been promoted to Media Relations Coordinator.
The Kings also announced the following staff additions: Samantha Lord (Basketball Administration Coordinator), Scott Layden (Scout), Devin Green (Scout), Cory Kennedy (Director of Performance), Nicholas Taylor (Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach), Crystal Lee (Assistant Athletic Trainer), Shannon Malone (Director of Media Relations), Michael Martinez (Manager of Media Relations), Olivia Gordon (Basketball Operations Intern), Sam Logwood (Coaching Associate), Shane Lawal (Player Development Associate), Damarious Borden (Performance Culinary Intern).