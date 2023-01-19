Kings And Lakers Injury Reports

It’s Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Sacramento Kings.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).

The Kings have ruled out Alex Len, Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta.

Meanwhile, Matthew Dellavedova and Domantas Sabonis are both listed as questionable.

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV and Scotty Pippen Jr.

