Kings amazingly hit NBA record-tying 12 first-quarter 3-pointers vs. Grizzlies

It’s fire! Kings tie NBA record with 12 first-quarter 3s vs. Grizz Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO — The Kings might not miss again.

Sacramento caught fire Monday night and knocked down an Incredible 12 3-pointers in the first quarter of its Clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center.

Those 12 tied the all-time NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a single quarter, and set a new franchise record.

Harrison Barnes scored the Kings’ first nine points of the game on three triples, then invited fellow Iowa native Keegan Murray into the splash party. Barnes and Murray accounted for Sacramento’s first 24 points of the game on a perfect 8-for-8 from downtown.

Trey Lyles, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk came off the bench and combined to shoot 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

RELATED: Kings fail to get hands dirty in loss to short-handed 76ers

The Kings’ first miss from 3-point range came off the hands of Barnes at the 1:31 mark of the first.

Sacramento finished the first quarter leading the Grizzlies 47-33. It marks the second-most points scored in the opening quarter in franchise history, trailing a 49-point burst against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020.