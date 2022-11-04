Kingman Academy opens play in 2A volleyball tournament | Kingman Daily Miner

GLENDALE – Kingman Academy will open play in the Class 2A state volleyball tournament against No. 13 San Tan Charter at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 5. The tournament is being played at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.

The Lady Tigers are the fourth-ranked team in the tourney, and boast a 15-2 overall record under Coach Annette McCord.

Academy coming off a 3-1 loss to No. 3 Trivium Prep, which got 31 Kills from Ava Norris. Kimber Privetts had a team-high 10 kills for Academy.

San Tan Charter (15-3) lost its first three games of the season, but is now riding a 15-game winning streak into the tournament.

If Academy wins, they’ll play the Winner of the match between St. John Paul II and Phoenix Country Day school in the quarterfinals at 5 pm on Saturday.

Eastmark 3, Lee Williams 0

MESA – It was one and done for the Lee Williams High School volleyball team in the playoffs.

The Lady Volunteers earned a berth in the Class 4A play-in round with a surprise win over play-off bound Bradshaw Mountain on Oct. 27, but fell 3-0 to ninth-ranked Eastmark High School of Mesa on Tuesday.

The set scores were 13-25, 23-25, 14-25.

Lee Williams finished the season with a 9-6 overall record and a No. 23 ranking in the state.

Eastmark is 12-5 and was slated to play No. 8 Mica Mountain is Wednesday.