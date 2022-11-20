KingCo programs Bellevue, Skyline claim WIAA girls soccer state championships

PUYALLUP, Wash. – When Bellevue junior Lily Colby’s 27th-minute corner kick caromed off the crossbar, bounced off a Roosevelt player and ended up in the back of the net in Saturday’s WIAA 3A State Championship, Bellevue fans could breathe a sigh of relief.

The Wolverines’ defense is as stout as they come, and the Roughriders had to do something only six teams did all season against Bellevue: Score.

The Roughriders joined the list of scoreless Wolverine foes, as Bellevue won, 1-0, to secure the Class 3A State championship.

