King Henry rumbles into Arrowhead and Bezos watch begins in DC

Around the NFC

Geno and the rooks: The league’s monthly awards read like Pete Carroll had the only votes for October. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was the NFC’s Offensive player of the month and the Seahawks swept the NFL Offensive and defensive Rookie Nods with running back Kenneth Walker and cornerback Tariq Woolen. Really, though, the group earned it and has put itself atop the NFC West at 5-3 at the season’s midpoint. If the season ended today, Seattle’s own first-round pick would be No. 22 and the pick it got from Denver for Russell Wilson would be No. 10. Thing is: There’s a long way to go.

Captain Kirk: The Vikings just keep winning. Kirk Cousins ​​and first-year head Coach Kevin O’Connell haven’t had an overly explosive offense – they’re middle of the pack in yardage and tied for ninth in scoring at 24.7 points per game – but they’ve found ways to win and are firmly in control of the NFC North. Oh, and they added tight end TJ Hockenson from division-rival Detroit at the trade deadline in perhaps the most surprising deal of the week. Life’s pretty good in the Twin Cities.

Bezos’ big chance: Kidding… Well, maybe. Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder Hired Bank of America to explore doing the thing he said he’d never do – sell all or a piece of his team – and announced the news on the same day that ESPN reported the feds were looking into the franchise’s financial practices. Huh. Maybe Jeff Bezos can buy the team with his Quarterly stock dividend and then hold the Commanders’ training camp in low-Earth orbit.

Around the AFC

Dolphins load up: Miami pushed its chips in by trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb and also adding running back Jeff Wilson at the trade deadline. One need the Dolphins definitely didn’t have: Wide receiver. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are first and fourth in the NFL, respectively, in receiving yards and have combined for 1,688 yards through eight games. The Broncos have 1,764 passing yards total.

Ehlinger era: The Colts are Rolling with Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season, and after he played OK in his debut, a 17-16 loss to Washington in which he threw for 206 yards but no touchdowns, the degree of difficulty goes up a bit this weekend. How much do you think Bill Belichick relishes the chance to scheme against quarterbacks this green? It would be a heck of a feat from the former Texas standout to get his first win in Foxborough against Darth Hoodie, but that seems like a longshot.

Pierce-ing defenses: Not much reason to talk Texans in this space these days, but running back Dameon Pierce is putting together a heck of a rookie season. After rushing for 139 yards in a loss to the unbeaten Eagles on Thursday, the fourth-round pick out of Florida is up to 678 on the season and on pace for 1,440. Pierce, underused in college, is the latest in a long line of backs taken in the middle rounds of the draft to turn into productive pros. Denver might need one of those in 2023, especially given the significant nature of Javonte Williams’ knee injury.

