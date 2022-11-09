King City approves agreement with First Tee Monterey County to operate golf course – The King City Rustler

KING CITY — King City Council has approved an agreement with First Tee Monterey County to operate the King City Golf Course.

The agreement was the conclusion of an extensive selection process, which included release of a Request for Proposal to all interested parties, selection committee interviews and City Council public meetings and workshops. The council finalized the contract at its Oct. 11 meetings.

According to City Manager Steve Adams, First Tee is dedicated to providing youth of all backgrounds an opportunity for a brighter future. Their mission is to deliver a targeted curriculum of golf and character development, life skills, academic support, higher education, mentorship and career development.

“First Tee will be an ideal partner for the City of King because they will address the City’s priority on youth, as well as our goal to Invest in upgrades to the City’s golf course and other facilities,” Adams said.

While First Tee plans to increase programming for local youth, adult golf playing opportunities will continue with little change. A local steering committee is being formed to help guide the future operations and improvements.

“The City is fortunate to have First Tee Monterey County as its future operator,” Mayor Mike LeBarre said. “They bring with them a high level of expertise in overall golf course operation and maintenance, an outstanding youth program and a commitment of investing resources and energy to the betterment of the community.”

First Tee and the City are also working in partnership to plan and implement a number of future Improvements to the King City Golf Course facilities to enhance the golf playing experience for both adults and youth, as well as to increase marketing of the golf course to visitors .

Under the terms of the agreement, First Tee assumed operation of King City Golf Course on Nov. 1, following expiration of the existing operations agreement with Residents Yolanda and Drake Frudden, who operated the facility for the past 10 years.

“The City also wants to express our recognition and gratitude to Yolanda and Drake Frudden, who have operated the golf course since 2012,” Adams added. “They did an amazing job of maintaining the golf course and local play and tournaments through a period when the City had little funding to Invest in the facility due to a serious financial crisis.”

First Tee Monterey County has operated the Twin Creeks Golf Course in Salinas for 18 years, and through its youth development program has positively impacted the lives of more than 120,000 youth throughout the county.

“Our board is thrilled at the opportunity to become the next operator of the King City Golf Course,” said David Gill, vice chairman of First Tee Monterey County, who is also a local King City Resident and businessman. “We will be building on the great job achieved by the previous operator, and I believe First Tee is the perfect match for the future for all King City residents, the golf community, and especially for our local youth.”

First Tee Monterey County is currently hiring local residents for various positions. They can be reached at 805-421-9299 for those interested or 831-789-7473 for any questions regarding King City Golf Course.