Kindred art show comes to Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — Richard Schuessler sees the purpose of the “Kindred” exhibit, currently on display at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, as twofold.

“The biggest thing that the exhibition does is that it carries on the Legacy of ‘Kindred,'” he said, referring to the annual art exhibit of University of Nebraska at Kearney art Faculty members. “We also want to give the community an idea of ​​what we do at the university. We offer all the areas of the studio arts as well as design.”

The annual exhibit began in 2019 as a way to rekindle the UNK Art Department’s connection with the community.

Kindred spirits What: "Kindred," an exhibit of artwork by UNK Faculty members When: Continuing on display through January Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission: Free ◼ An additional show, "Crossing the Lines," features prints from various artists and continues on display at the Walker Gallery in the Art Department in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The show continues through Friday.

“We want to let people know what we’re doing at UNK,” Schuessler said. “We have a wide variety and diversity of art faculty.”

The department includes art professionals from Nebraska, the United States and a Faculty member from Eastern Europe.

The exhibit will continue to be on display through January at the Performing arts center.

“Where there are events at the center, the community has an opportunity to go in and take a look,” he said. “Some of the artwork is for sale. There are some great Christmas presents there.”

Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center, welcomes the artwork and the connection it makes with the patrons of the center.

"Besides the performing arts, we're a venue for visual arts as well," she said. "What better place to enjoy art than at an arts center? Many of the works are for purchase. And because many of our patrons might not have the opportunity to go to the campus, this brings the Faculty and their art to the community."















Faculty members represented in the show include:

Derrick Burbul.

John E. Fronczak.

Victoria Goro-Rapoport.

Mark Hartman.

Christy Kosmicki.

Dan May.

Taylor Moore.

Nadine Saylor.

Richard Schuessler.

Christopher M. Strickland.

The “Kindred” exhibit originated at the Museum of Nebraska Art. Christensen offered to host the exhibit while MONA undergoes expansion work. The museum is projected to reopen in 2024.

“This exhibit, that had been at MONA, is not as large as it normally would be,” Christensen said. “This is a sampling of the work of the fabulous Talent and skill of Faculty members. It’s a way to show that these Incredible artists are also Faculty members at UNK.”

“We just want to continue to spread the word,” he said. “I think the glass blowing department and the 3-D area is just going to explode in the next couple of years. Nadine Saylor had her second glass workshop and sale recently, and I couldn’t believe the number of people from the community who were on campus to view it, see it and buy some items. There were glass demonstrations, too.”

Saylor hopes to bring several professional glass making artists to Kearney to benefit her student classes. Schuessler notes the new glass sculpture by Dale Chihuly at Yanney Park as an example of Integrating fine arts into public settings.

“That fed right into what Nadine wants to do and that is to heighten the awareness of glass,” Schuessler said. “Hastings College and UNK are the only two places in Nebraska that have glass making. To have a piece by Chihuly, that just blows my mind.”