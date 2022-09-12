Kim Ties School Records for Lowest Round; Golf Wraps Up Play at The Gauntlet

HARRISBURG, Pa. | Farmingdale State College junior Mackenzie Kim (East Quogue, NY) continued his hot start to the 2022 fall golf campaign Monday afternoon, as he tied the Rams’ school record for lowest score (68), and lowest score in relation to par (minus- 4) to finish the second and final day of The Gauntlet at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in a second-place tie on the individual leaderboard.

FSC tied Allegheny College for ninth place in the 14-team event with a plus-19 score of 595 on the par-72, 6,914-yard course during the 36-hole competition. McDaniel College won the team title with a plus-7,583 score, while Gettysburg College’s Daniel Suter (minus-5, 139) won medalist honors by completing his tournament two shots ahead of Kim, Ryan McGarry of McDaniel and Trey Heffelfinger of Penn State- Altoona.

Kim birdied four of his final five holes to tie the two Farmingdale State single-round records.

Junior Chris Iguchi (Centereach, NY) shot identical rounds of 75 to finish the event at plus-6 (150), with Classmate Brad Castaldy (Dix Hills, NY) finishing two shots behind with his matching 76 effort. Junior Liam Miller (Ronkonkoma, NY) and freshman James Quinlan (Poughquag, NY) both finished the weekend at plus-10, with Miller (75) and Quinlan (74) shooting four and six strokes better than their day-one performances, respectively .

Head Coach Ryan Williams’s Rams are back in action Sept. 17-18, when they play host to the Inaugural George Cangero Invitational, named in Honor of Farmingdale State’s late coach, at Bethpage State Park’s Red Course.

Farmingdale State Golf Low Round School Record (68) occurrences

Adam Larkin – Oct. 22, 2012; Bethpage Red (Farmingdale, NY)

Adam Larkin – Sept. 27, 2013; Bethpage Red

Kyle Zere – Sept. 23, 2019; Bethpage Red ( Note : on Day 2 of Skyline Conference Championship)

: on Day 2 of Skyline Conference Championship) Mackenzie Kim – Sept. 12, 2022; Dauphin Highlands Golf Course (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Farmingdale State Golf Low Round School Record, in relation to par (minus-4)