Kim Mulkey, LSU Women’s basketball earn Aalyah Del Rosario commitment

Make it two top 10 Class of 2023 recruits for LSU Women’s basketball Coach Kim Mulkey and her staff.

On Tuesday afternoon, LSU picked up a verbal commitment from five-star forward Aalyah Del Rosario, rated the No. 7 overall prospect in her class by ESPNW HoopGurlz. And this one must feel particularly sweet as Mulkey beat out the likes of South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina for her pledge.

The 6-foot-6 Del Rosario joined Shreveport native Mikaylah Williams, who’s rated as the second-best Recruit in this cycle and committed in June, as the second top-10 player to pick the Tigers.

Aalyah Del Rosario (32) grabs the rebound for Webb School vs. Trinity Christian during the Tennessee Division II Class A state girls basketball tournament in March.

A Dominican Republic native and the daughter of two former professional basketball players, Aalyah has elevated her game since the start of her junior season at The Webb School, south of Nashville.

Del Rosario, who grew up in the Bronx, averaged a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds per game during her junior season, displaying her skill set of efficient finishing and rebounding prowess.

