Kim Kardashian’s son Saint has NFL Celebration for 7th birthday

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint’s 7th birthday was a total touchdown.

The reality star brought her little one and a few of his friends to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for a Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game.

Not only did the birthday boy get to hold a Super Bowl trophy, wear a Championship ring and meet players, but his party also featured a football-shaped cake.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy,” the “Kardashians” star, 42, captioned party pics on Instagram the following day. “I love you so so so much!

“I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever,” the KKW Beauty creator, who is also the mother of son Psalm, 3, and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, continued.

“Mommy loves you forever and ever!”

Khloé Kardashian commented on the social media upload, calling her Nephew “the sweetest boy in all the land.”

Kris Jenner also wrote a touching Instagram tribute to her grandson.

“Your face lights up a room like Sunshine and you give the best hugs in the world!” the Talent manager, 67, gushed. “You are genuinely so kind, sweet, considerate, generous, happy, thoughtful and are always thinking about others.”

Saint’s dad, Kanye West, has yet to ring in Saint’s big day via social media.

The Grammy winner’s Twitter account was suspended again last week after he posted a Swastika in a campaign ad for his 2024 Presidential run and spoke to Alex Jones about seeing “good things” in Adolf Hitler.

The anti-Semitism controversy came on the heels of the Yeezy designer settling his divorce from Kardashian.

West has been ordered to pay $200,000 in monthly child support to his ex-wife, as well as 50 percent of their kids’ educational expenses.

The makeup mogul filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and they were declared legally single in March of the following year.

The exes now have joint custody and “equal access” to their brood, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.