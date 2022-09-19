Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and the NBA World Gets Sentimental as Stephen Curry’s Wife Shares Heartwarming Photo of Her “Munchkins”

The quality of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s play on the hardwood fully justifies the popularity he enjoys. In addition to his performances on the court, he receives a lot of brand deals and endorsements off the court.

People’s hearts melt when they see the Charity work he does and the ways he searches to help people in need. However, one may be surprised at how popular his children are too, who range from four to ten years old.

Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, and the NBA world got sentimental as Ayesha Curry shared heartwarming photos of her children. The couple shares a wonderful family with three children, daughters, Riley and Ryan, and son Canon.

In response to that post, there were a lot of compliments in the comments. The post generated quite a buzz on social media. The kids looked super adorable, with the caption “My Munchkins is 35mm” posted by Ayesha on her Instagram.

Looking through the comments on that post, a number of celebrities also expressed their opinions. Among her comments, American author Denise Austin noted: “Such a GREAT photo!!!!!!! Love you all.. Xoxo.”

TV director Jason Bolden commented with heart emojis. Not just him, but also the American actress and Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade shared hearts. The comment section was also filled with hearts from another popular American actress, Lindsay Lohan.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian also commented, mentioning: “Look at your babies!!” Aside from celebrities, the NBA world was buzzing around this adorable picture.

Stephen Curry always has his kids by his side to support him

Social media is not the only place we can see the Golden State Warriors star’s children, who are often seen supporting their father in historic moments at basketball arenas around the country. From matching outfits on the red carpet to celebrating NBA Championships with the masses, they are always by his side.

One time fans even got to see his daughter on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It was one of the cute moments in August 2015. Fans later got to see the family together at the 2017 NBA Finals sharing the special moment.

As for Stephen Curry, we can see him indulging in off-season activities lately and focusing on getting ready for the upcoming season. As the pressure is high, especially after winning last season’s championship, the eyes of the NBA world will once again be on Curry and the Warriors.

