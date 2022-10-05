Kim Jung Gi, acclaimed comic book artist, dies at 47
What takes many artists weeks or months to create took Kim Jung Gi mere hours.
The acclaimed South Korean artist crafted sprawling, intricately detailed scenes with unbelievable speed, often before a live audience. He narrated as he worked, sharing his process with his rapt fans as he created a fully realized piece of art before their eyes.
Kim, an influential comic artist, died suddenly this week, his US agent told CNN. He was 47.
Kim Jung Gi used Conventions and gallery visits to demonstrate his art live, teaching viewers as he created. Credit: Pau Berrena/AFP/Getty Images
He also taught in formal academic spaces, lecturing at Universities about manhwa. With his students, he emphasized the ability to “visualize the moment,” melding observations from their daily lives with images in their imagination.
Kim’s frequent collaborator Hyun Jin Kim, with whom he worked at Superani Studio, a creative group of Asian artists and creatives, shared a brief message along with the official news of Kim’s death: “After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi.”
