Kim Go Eun’s Agency Firmly Denies Actress’s Dating Rumors With Soccer Player Son Heung Min

Kim Go Eun’s agency has denied that the actress is dating soccer player Son Heung Min.

A rumor recently spread on online communities that Kim Go Eun and Son Heung Min are dating, using speculations of Instagram interactions as proof. The rumor speculated that a private Instagram account that Kim Go Eun is following is allegedly Son Heung Min’s private account, included Kim Go Eun’s Instagram Stories showing support for Korea in the World Cup, and noted that the head of Kim Go Eun’s agency is following Son Heung Min and his team Tottenham Hotspur are on Instagram.

On December 20, Kim Go Eun’s agency commented, “The dating Rumors are not true,” and added, “The two have never met. [Kim Go Eun] is always a supporter as a [Korean] citizen and especially during the World Cup season.”

Following the news, actress Jang Hui Ryoung also posted a Screenshot of the private account and revealed that the account is actually hers. She wrote, “This is my private account. Please stop trying to hack it.”

Son Heung Min was the Captain of the Korean national team at the World Cup in Qatar. Kim Go Eun is currently gearing up for the Premiere of her film “Hero,” which hits theaters on December 21.

