Kim Barnes Arico breaks down the 2022-23 Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Women’s basketball team begins the “post-Naz era” in two weeks, and Coach Kim Barnes Arico says she’s excited to showcase the program is more than its most decorated player.



With All-American Naz Hillmon off to the WNBA, the 2022-23 Wolverines will look different as they seek to build on an Elite Eight run. It’s a guard-heavy roster that will emphasize outside shooting, Arico says. There will be fewer designed post touches and more drive-and-kicks. There remain questions about rebounding and about who will establish themselves as the starting point guard.



“This year, we’re not going to go to our inside game and Naz as much as we have in the past,” Arico said. “We have some feisty guards. We have some intense guards, dynamic play in Laila Phelia or Leigha Brown or Maddie Nolan. I think it’s gonna be a different style of play, but the effort and the intensity and the feistiness will certainly be there.”



Those three players — Phelia, Brown and Nolan — joined Emily Kiser among the leading returning production from last year’s team. Although there’s a Hillmon-sized hole in the frontcourt, that Talent — plus the addition of former McDonald’s All-American Greta Kampschroeder and others — led Michigan to be ranked in the preseason AP poll.



The 2022-23 season begins Nov. 9 against Delaware State. The non-conference slate includes a game against UNC in the Jumpman Invitational, a contest at Miami for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and the Gulf Coast Tournament — a tournament featuring six NCAA Tournament participants from a year ago.

Then comes the Big Ten slate, with a Jan. 7 game against Iowa and Caitlin Clark Looming large.

It’s a difficult schedule in an improving Big Ten that will challenge a new-look Michigan, but Arico is confident in the program she has helped build.

“We’re gonna be a team that is going to shock a lot of people in our success and the things that we do,” Arico said.



“We have something to prove. We have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. We talk about the program. We want to be a program that’s consistent year in and year out.”



Here’s what Arico said in her opening statement at Michigan Media Day on Tuesday as she previewed the 2022-23 Michigan Women’s basketball team:



It feels like it was just yesterday where I saw so many familiar faces when we were making that Incredible run last season — one of the definite highlights of our program thus far. So seeing everybody means that basketball season is here again. Excited to see your faces and excited for the upcoming season.

A couple of things I want to touch on before I open it up for questions. One: I wanted to introduce a new member of our staff, Erin Bath. Erin comes to us from NC State.



I have been fortunate in this position over the last few years to have Assistant coaches move on to head coaching positions, which sometimes puts a pit in my stomach that that happens. Ultimately, we tell our players, they want to be the best players that they can be; our Assistant coaches aspire to be head coaches. And last year, we had our Assistant Carrie Moore have the opportunity to move on to Harvard. She’s in her first year at Harvard, and that opened up an opportunity for us to get Erin, who is someone that I’ve recruited for a long period of time and happy that she has now joined our family.

… What a great season, what a great year, what a great career for Naz Hillmon. I know we’ve talked about that over and over and over again, but we are in the post-Naz era now and actually really excited to talk about that. I think it’s a great time to see where our team is.

I’ve talked about since I’ve had the opportunity to be at this incredible place, when I first came here, it was like, ‘Can we build a program?’ We’ve watched it done in football. We’ve watched it done in softball. We’ve watched it be done in field hockey and you can go through all the Incredible programs at the University of Michigan. Women’s basketball aspired to be that — a program. One that was consistent year in and year out, and that is the goal of our team, every single season.

We lost an Incredible player, an Incredible representative of this university in Naz Hillmon. But we have some really special pieces returning and that’s led probably by Emily Kiser, who was a senior for us last season and had an Incredible senior season and decided to come back for her fifth year.

Emily is in the Ross School of [Business] getting her Master’s in management, and she’s just doing a tremendous job of leadership and experience with our Younger kids. As well as Leigha Brown. All you guys know the type of player that she is and she has decided to come back for her fifth year as well.

But then we do have some other Seniors in Maddie Nolan, who has just continued to improve year in and year out. And she has really taken on a leadership role with this team. Any day that she has questions about anything, she runs to the phone and calls Danielle Rauch, who is now a Graduate Assistant at Clemson, or Naz Hillmon — although it seems like Naz Hillmon is in town more than she’s not in town. So she gets to pick her brain pretty much every other weekend. Those guys, as well as I think you guys are probably going to ask me about some surprises, or some players that have been impressive thus far.

Well, our senior Michelle Sidor has had a great preseason and has taken on a leadership role as well. So, I think that core group of Seniors has just been tremendous. They’ve used their experience, their leadership skills to really show a great example to our Younger kids and we’re excited about where the season will take us.

I think our league — those of you who really follow our team have watched the Big Ten continue to climb and climb the Women’s basketball ladder. I think the last two seasons, we had four teams advance to the Sweet Sixteen. I mean, that’s pretty incredible, and I don’t know if any other conference has done that. I think a lot of the other conferences speak to that, but they really haven’t had four teams advance. So I think our conference is stronger than ever. We have six teams in the preseason poll and a lot of teams right at the door.

So our league is going to be stronger than ever, and it should be a fun, fun season. Excited to get started.