Killian Hayes KO’s Moe Wagner, NBA Twitter goes crazy

The entire NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation.

Late in the second quarter while both players were running for the loose ball, Wagner Surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t like it and quickly retaliated, punching the Magic forward at the back of his head while the Detroit bench were confronting him.

Wagner appeared to get knocked out of the Punch as he fell to the seats. Players from both teams started to pile up from the area of ​​the incident, although fortunately it didn’t escalate further.

Both Hayes and Wagner were ejected, with the former getting a tech and the latter slapped with a Flagrant 2. Hamidou Diallo was also handed a tech and ejected for shoving Wagner during the altercation.

PISTONS-MAGIC MAYHEM 🚨 Moe Wagner shoved Killian Hayes into the Pistons bench. Hayes retaliated by punching him in the back of the head and Wagner appears to lose consciousness. pic.twitter.com/bwrHq1qKmY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 29, 2022

Sure enough, the incident sparked several reactions from around NFL Twitter, with many shocked by the incident and others poking fun at what happened.

Some fans noted that more punishment could come to the players involved, with a suspension a possibility, especially for Hayes.

It remains to be seen what will happen next, but the NBA is expected to look into the matter for potential punishments.