Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Will Johnston

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Will Johnston of the men’s basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week.

Johnston helped the Vaqueros to their sixth win of the season as they defeated Houston Christian 95-82 last week.

Johnston led all scorers with 28 points while hitting a career-high four three-pointers and going a career-best 12-for-13 from the free throw line with five rebounds, four assists, and a career-high two steals. It was Johnston’s second 20-point game of the season.

On the season, Johnston is averaging 15.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Johnston leads the Vaqueros in three-point shooting percentage (.525), three-pointers made (21), assists (34), and is second on the team in points and minutes played (27.6).

Johnston ranks sixth in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in scoring, ninth in assists, and eighth in free-throw percentage (.784).

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Dec. 15 when they host Southwestern Christian at 7:30 pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse as part of a doubleheader with the Women’s basketball team, which hosts St. Mary’s at 5 pm

