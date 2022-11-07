Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Michael Washington

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Michael Washington of the men’s soccer team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week.

Washington assisted on each of the Vaqueros three goals in a 3-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday to close out their season.

On the first goal, Washington took a rebound off a save and found a senior Jan Engels who found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Later in the second half, Graduate student Yusuf Cueceoglu found Washington in the right side of the box when then fed freshman Kgodiso Socks for the second goal and his second assist.

Washington helped put the final touches of the match when he connected with senior Juan Rivera in the box for the third goal and his third assist with just 27 seconds left in the match.

The three assists are a career-high for Washington as he wrapped up the season with one goal, four assists, and six points.

