Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Lea Karren

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Lea Karren of the Women’s tennis team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week.

Karren went 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles last weekend as the Vaqueros competed at the Texas State Invitational.

In the first day, Karren defeated Texas State’s Kate Malazonia in three sets 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 and then followed that with a straight set 6-2, 6-4 win over Incarnate Word’s Ine Lamprecht.

In doubles, Karren teamed with Daniela Rosenberger to beat McNeese State’s Ariene Sanchis and Natalia Ballo 6-4.

In the second day, Karren defeated McNeese State’s Aina Domingo 6-3, 6-4 to close out singles play and then teamed with Rosenberger to pick up a 6-4 win over Incarnate Word’s Lamprecht and Sophia Kermet 6-4.

Overall, the Vaqueros combined for 22 wins at the Texas State Invitational.

The Vaqueros will be back in action Oct. 28-30 at the UIW Cardinal Classic in San Antonio.

