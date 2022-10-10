Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Lea Karren
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Lea Karrenof the Women’s tennis team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week.
Karren went 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles last weekend as the Vaqueros competed at the Texas State Invitational.
In the first day, Karren defeated Texas State’s Kate Malazonia in three sets 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 and then followed that with a straight set 6-2, 6-4 win over Incarnate Word’s Ine Lamprecht.
In doubles, Karren teamed with Daniela Rosenberger to beat McNeese State’s Ariene Sanchis and Natalia Ballo 6-4.
In the second day, Karren defeated McNeese State’s Aina Domingo 6-3, 6-4 to close out singles play and then teamed with Rosenberger to pick up a 6-4 win over Incarnate Word’s Lamprecht and Sophia Kermet 6-4.
Overall, the Vaqueros combined for 22 wins at the Texas State Invitational.
The Vaqueros will be back in action Oct. 28-30 at the UIW Cardinal Classic in San Antonio.
