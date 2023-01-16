Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Justin Johnson

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that senior Justin Johnson of the men’s basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week.

Johnson helped the Vaqueros to a pair of wins last week over Abilene Christian and Chicago State. Johnson averaged 28.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last week while shooting .625 (20-32) from the floor.

Johnson scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists in the win and leading six Vaqueros in double figures.

Johnson followed with a game-high 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting while also going 12-of-16 from the free throw line and grabbing eight rebounds with five assists. It was Johnson’s third 30-point game of the season, which leads the WAC.

On the season, Johnson leads the Vaqueros in scoring with 20.5 points while shooting .448 from the floor (128-286) while averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.

Johnson leads the WAC in scoring and is fifth in shooting percentage.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Thursday, January 19, when they travel to Arlington to face UT Arlington at 7 pm

