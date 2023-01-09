Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Iyana Dorsey

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Iyana Dorsey of the Women’s basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week.

Dorsey scored a career-high 31 points to help the Vaqueros to their first Western Athletic Conference win of the season by defeating UT Arlington 83-73.

Dorsey went 7-of-17 from the floor, including making four three-pointers, while going 13-of-15 from the free throw line.

Dorsey’s 31-point performance is her second game of scoring 30+ points this season, which is the most in the WAC. Her 31 points also ties for the most points scored in a single game this season by a player in the WAC.

This season, Dorsey is averaging 16.0 points per game and has also taken care of business at the free throw line by shooting .866 (71-82). Dorsey ranks third in the WAC in scoring and leads the WAC in free throw percentage while ranking fourth in three-pointers made (2.08).

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Wednesday, January 11, when they travel to Stephenville to face Tarleton at 5 pm at Wisdom Gym.

