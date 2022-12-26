Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Deborah Ogayemi

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Deborah Ogayemi of the Women’s basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week.

Ogayemi averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals last week helping the Vaqueros to a 1-1 week.

Ogayemi scored 11 points while grabbing five rebounds in a win over Boise State at the UTRGV South Padre Island Classic. Ogayemi went 3-of-9 from the floor while going 5-of-8 from the free throw line.

Ogayemi then led the team with nine points with five rebounds against Bowling Green. Ogayemi went 4-of-6 from the floor with two assists and two steals.

On the season, Ogayemi is averaging 9.5 points with 7.5 rebounds while starting in all eight games played this season.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Dec. 29 when they open Western Athletic Conference play when they host New Mexico State at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Support UTRGV Women’s Basketball | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube