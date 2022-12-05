Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Charlotte O’Keefe

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that freshman Charlotte O’Keefe of the Women’s basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week.

O’Keefe averaged 9.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last week as she helped the Vaqueros to a 2-1 record with wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Houston Christian.

In the home overtime win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, O’Keefe produced on the defensive side for UTRGV as she helped keep the Islander’s Alecia Westbrook to six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

O’Keefe then had her best Offensive performance of her career as she recorded her first-career double-double by scoring a career-high 13 points and grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds in a win at Houston Christian.

O’Keefe followed with another double-digit scoring performance as she scored 13 points at Corpus Christi to close out the weekend.

On the season, O’Keefe is averaging 4.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and has now made three starts in a row.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Dec. 15 when they host St. Mary’s at 5 pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

