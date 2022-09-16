Kilbourne’s Cotterman putting together a memorable season

Owen Cotterman has three things on his mind when he lines up a putt. Otherwise, he Clears his mind of any unwanted distractions.

It has served him well as a senior on the Worthington Kilbourne boys golf team, breaking the program record with a 66 in the DeSales Invitational on Aug. 20 at Chapel Hill.

“The three main things I consider are trying to match the speed of the putt as much as possible, keeping my tempo really stable and the line,” he said. “Speed ​​usually matters more than the line. If you miss your line a little bit, you can make up for it with a tap in if you’re matching the speed well.”

Cotterman earned OCC-Capital Division Player of the Year honors, leading the Wolves to their seventh league title and first since 2020.

