Kilbourne’s Anderson, Cotterman relish state golf experience

When senior Owen Cotterman and freshman Bella Anderson competed at the Division I boys and girls golf state tournaments Oct. 21 and 22, it was something that hadn’t been done at Worthington Kilbourne in 26 years.

Anderson shot a two-day 154 at Ohio State’s Gray Course to tie for 15th of 72 golfers, and Cotterman tied for 26th (160) of 72 Golfers at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course. The Wolves hadn’t qualified boys and girls individuals to state in the same season since 1996.

Anderson joined the girls team just before the postseason, competing in a few nine-hole matches in late September. She followed that up by shooting a 63 to win the Sectional Oct. 4 at Oakhaven.

“I’m really happy I did it, that’s for sure,” she said. “I had some really good rounds and I had a couple where I wish I could have done better. But the Ultimate takeaway is that I’m glad I participated this year.”

