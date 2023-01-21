KIF soccer: Voyagers split with Warriors; Raiders Sweep Menehune

KAPA’A — Island School soccer teams won one and tied one against Kapa’a High School during a Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation soccer series that ended Thursday.

Playing at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Park stadium, Voyager Sawyer Rogoff scored the Sole goal in the Voyagers’ 1-0 win over the Warrior varsity boys.

On the girls field, Voyager Chloe Ayonon lost little time lighting up the scoreboard, finding the net in the second minute. Her effort was bolstered by Hope Viohl scoring in the 17th minute to give Island School a 2-0 lead at the break.

Kapa’a girls answered the deficit with goals from Carlyn Kamoku and Julia Durocher in the second half to force the 2-2 stalemate.

Over at Hanapepe Stadium, Red Raider Aileah Villatora had a hat trick, or three goals scored, to lead the varsity girls to a 5-2 win over the Menehune ladies.

Brennen Corregedore found the net twice to lead the varsity Raiders to a 5-2 win over the Waimea varsity boys.

Following the Saturday series, the Kapa’a varsity boys visit Vidinha Stadium to face Kaua’i varsity boys on Wednesday starting at 4 pm On the same date, Waimea comes to Island School to face the varsity boys in a single game starting at 4 pm

Results

Kapa’a varsity girls 2, Island School girls 2

Goals scored: Kapa’a – Carlyn Kamoku, Julia Durocher; IS – Hope Viohl, Chloe Ayonon

Kapa’a varsity boys 0, Island School boys 1

Goal scored: IS – Sawyer Rogoff

Kaua’i varsity boys 5, Waimea varsity boys 2

Goals scored: Kau – Brennen Corregedore (2), Tyler Everett, Lono Kaneko, Kai Potts; Wai – n/a

Kau varsity girls 5, Waimea varsity girls 2

Goals scored: Kau – Aileah Villatora (3), Naia Boudreau, Brianna Ehia; Wai – Kendra Suga, Kendra Knapp

JV boys Kapa’a at Waimea scores not available.

•••

Dennis Fujimotostaff Writer and photographer, can be reached at 808-245-0453 or [email protected]