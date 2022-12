LIHU’E — Island School girls volleyball Coach Darrick Peleras was named Coach of the Year and Voyager opposite side hitter Mary Magoun was named Player of the Year on the Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation Girls Volleyball All Stars released on Thursday.

Joining the two outstanding individuals, Brittany Valentino of Island School along with Kalia Yaris of Waimea High School and Elise Yukimura of Kaua’i High School as outside hitters.

Middle Blocker positions were filled by Kaylen Lewis of Waimea and Nohea Judd of Island School.

Kaulana Huihui-Caberto of Waimea High School was named setter in voting by the KIF member schools’ Athletic directors and coaches.

Haley Zina of Waimea High School was named to the libero spot.

Island School had earlier earned the KIF girls volleyball title behind the strong showing by Magoun, and then represented the island at the Hawai’i High School Athletic Association state championships.