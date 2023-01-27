Kiernicki takes over as interim men’s soccer Coach at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

VSN (admin) Published Thursday, January 26, 2023 – 02:30 PM





The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Women’s soccer team did not achieve all its goals this past fall, primarily falling short of qualifying for the River States Conference Tournament as one of the top six teams.

Interim head Coach Ron Kiernicki’s team flashed its potential early in the season and again late in the season, with injuries and a lack of roster depth causing problems in the middle.

Kiernicki will have the opportunity to continue to build the program, however, as Associate President of Athletics Ron Prettyman has promoted Kiernicki to the permanent head coach position. Kiernicki will also take over an interim tag as the head men’s Coach with the departure of Abe Tizaf, who has departed the university for another opportunity after last season’s season in which the Pomeroys went 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the RSC.

A national search is underway for a head men’s coach, Prettyman said. Kiernicki hopes to be considered to operate both soccer programs.

“I’m loving the opportunities and growth and challenges I’ve been blessed with,” Kiernicki said.

For the Women’s team, a vast majority of the team will return for the 2023 season as well as experienced Assistant Coach Kurt Hauger . SMWC posted a 4-7-3 overall mark and 0-4-2 in the RSC.

All of the goals and assists in 2022 were recorded by freshmen or sophomores. Freshman Sierra Mullins led the way with six goals and five assists. Freshman midfielder Chloe Field also showed her potential in the midfield. Defensively, freshman Carley Balas was also an impact player.

Kiernicki said he has some Talented freshmen to add to the mix in 2023, players who will raise the Talent level overall and provide a Deeper roster.

“We’ve got to give them the support they deserve,” Kiernicki said. “We felt we could have done better. We’ve got our girls the right support, the right feet. I feel this freshman class is going to be even better than the one we just had. We’re not done.”

The returning SMWC players are excited to have Kiernicki leading their group going forward into an important off-season.

“I am so excited that Coach Ron is officially our permanent head coach,” sophomore Kaylee Lowe said. “In the fall, he shared his support, determination, and great technical skills with us that helped us grow together as a team. We are so grateful to have such a committed leader who is so passionate about what he does and goes out of his way to support every member of the team in every aspect of life. Not only is he committing to be our coach, but now he is sharing his talents with the men’s team as their interim coach, and I’m so excited to cheer for them this upcoming season. I know he will bring strength and success to both of our teams.”

As a team we battled lots of adversity this year, but having a strong leader Guiding us through the hardships was essential. Coach Ron was this person for us. They constantly built us up and helped us to grow on and off the field, and especially in the classroom.

The SMWC men’s soccer team should also boast some quality talent returning. Adding depth will be crucial as well. Kiernicki is planning off-season workouts for the men’s players, while working to build relationships in recruiting.

“The men need some help in depth. They’re a good team. They’re a very good team,” Kiernicki said. “They had some adversity and didn’t finish where they wanted to. They’re a great group of guys, all gentlemen. Abe has always recruited good players and his training sessions were next level.”

A native of Brazil, Indiana, Kiernicki lives in Terre Haute with his wife Sheryl and three sons. He enjoys relaxing with his family, muskie fishing, writing songs, and playing soccer

