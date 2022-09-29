Kiehle Gallery announces ‘Literature and Evil’ exhibit Oct. 3-27 – St. Cloud State TODAY

A new exhibit “Literature and Evil, New Work by Brian David Downs” opens Oct. 3 in the Kiehle Gallery on the St. Cloud State University campus.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 27 and features two-dimensional work that ranges from small, highly detailed graphic pencil drawings to large-scale expressive forms to display a world that has gone astray into the dark, forbidding underbelly of existence. Horrors become the every day and Malevolence abounds in this obsessive take on social, political and religious topics. The exhibit contains graphic content, adult themes and difficult subjects.

The Department of Art will hold an opening reception in the gallery from 1-3 pm on Oct. 3. Brian David Downs will give an artist talk in the gallery beginning at 1:30 pm during the reception and the talk is open to the public.

Brian David Downs is an alumnus of St. Cloud State’s art department and received his MFA from Maine College of Art and Design. Exhibitions include Solo and group shows in Cardiff, Wales; Omaha, Nebraska; Minneapolis, Minnesota and Providence, Rhode Island. Online talks of Brian’s work can be seen on the PBS Postcards series, the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, and recently in conversation with Dr. Isabel Millar and Jake Chapman on Maxwell Cody’s Schizotopia.net.

The Kiehl Gallery is located in the Kiehle Visual Arts Center on the campus of St. Cloud State. The gallery hours are 8:30 am-4:30 pm Monday-Friday.