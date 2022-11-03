Kids on the Pitch Podcast: WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championships preview







On the eve of the WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championships, the PSN team came together for our preview show looking ahead to the eight matches in three days at Highmark Stadium, on Thursday, November 3, Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5.

PSN’s John Krysinsky was joined by three coaches of teams that have reached this weekend’s finals:

Pine-Richland boys’ Jordan Wiegand

Ambridge boys’ Ben Fiore

Mount Pleasant girls’ Rich Garland

Then, John is joined by Matt Popchock to talk more about the three matches he’ll be covering (Boys Class 2A, Boys Class 1A and Boys Class 3A), before Jordan Smith joins them both (after getting back from doing stats at the Pitt men’s game) as they held a rapid-fire takeaways and predictions session that included:

What was the toughest section across the WPIAL in Boys or Girls soccer this year?

Which low seed has the best chance to win?

What game has the best chance to go to a penalty kick shootout?

What game will be decided by a golden goal?

How many goals scored and predictions for each game.

WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championship Games are set









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).