Kids on the Pitch Podcast: WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championships preview
On the eve of the WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championships, the PSN team came together for our preview show looking ahead to the eight matches in three days at Highmark Stadium, on Thursday, November 3, Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5.
PSN’s John Krysinsky was joined by three coaches of teams that have reached this weekend’s finals:
- Pine-Richland boys’ Jordan Wiegand
- Ambridge boys’ Ben Fiore
- Mount Pleasant girls’ Rich Garland
Then, John is joined by Matt Popchock to talk more about the three matches he’ll be covering (Boys Class 2A, Boys Class 1A and Boys Class 3A), before Jordan Smith joins them both (after getting back from doing stats at the Pitt men’s game) as they held a rapid-fire takeaways and predictions session that included:
- What was the toughest section across the WPIAL in Boys or Girls soccer this year?
- Which low seed has the best chance to win?
- What game has the best chance to go to a penalty kick shootout?
- What game will be decided by a golden goal?
- How many goals scored and predictions for each game.
WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championship Games are set