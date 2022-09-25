KIDS golf tournament set to tee off Tuesday

LOWELL — Denise Mercier often speaks of partners and partnership when she talks about kids. Or more precisely, when she talks about KIDS, an organization dedicated to providing opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to build skills in sports and social relationships.

Mercier is a director and the secretary of the Lowell-based organization, which is now in its 27th year of serving the Merrimack Valley and has 100 members. KIDS is an acronym for Kids in Disability Sports.

Partnerships are key to the all-volunteer organization.

“No one gets paid, including coaches and members of the board of directors,” Mercier said.

Her involvement began when her son, Andrew, who just turned 30, was diagnosed with autism.

“The kids come to the program really excited. They form friendships and it’s a great support system for parents, too,” she said.

Fellow board member Jennifer Kopcinski’s involvement with KIDS began in much the same way. She heard about it through a director whose son played with her son. For Kopcinski, it sounded like a great opportunity for her daughter, Grace, who is disabled.

“When she was eligible, I signed her up for it,” Kopcinski said.

Grace, now a freshman at Dracut High School, is part of the Bowling program right now, but she is also part of the swimming and baseball programs. Children ages 6 and up are eligible to join.

KIDS offers a series of seasonal programs throughout the year. A new season just started with soccer and bowling and, in a few weeks, floor hockey will start.

Partners include the NH-based New England Healing Sports Association, which offers skiing and snowboarding programs at Mt. Sunapee, Ironside Farm in Andover, which offers Therapeutic horseback riding, and the UMass Lowell athletics department.

Golf is a summer program and “we partner with Sarkesian Farms in Andover. On Monday nights, kids go there and hit buckets of balls. And the Tewksbury Country Club makes its course available three times in the summer,” Mercier said.

And a golf tournament is the only fundraiser KIDS runs during the year. Thirty groups, or 120 golfers, are set to tee off this year on Sept. 27 at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut. This year’s golf tournament — the 10th held by the organization — will honor longtime member of the board of directors Bob Majeau, of Chelmsford, who resigned after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Word of mouth brings most members to KIDS, according to Mercier. But they are members of the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce and Advertise on that website and they have a Facebook page. Their phone number is 866-712-7799 and their Facebook page name is Kids In Disability Sports, Inc.