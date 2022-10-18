Kids get in free to the football game on Oct. 29!

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Halloween is fast approaching, and Saluki Football wants to treat every kid in Southern Illinois to a free ticket to a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 PM!

Free ticket for every child 12 and under

Parents can buy sideline tickets for just $10

Trunk or Treat — come early and collect candy in the tailgating lots

Head to Saluki Row for pre-game fun for kids of all ages

Sign up for Brown Dawg’s Kids Club and get a free member’s shirt

Brown Dawg’s Kids Club members are invited down to the field during pregame to form the team tunnel.

Use the Promo code “BOO” to claim your free Child ticket and purchase $10 Adult tickets.

Where to Park: Free parking in Lot 56. Trunk or Treat in Lot 56 and Lot U/C.

Saluki Row: Is located on the fenced-in grass field just south of the stadium.

Kids Club Pregame Tunnel: After scanning your tickets and entering the stadium, come to Section 15 and find Brown Dawg. Please arrive between 1:30-1:45 PM. Kids will be escorted onto the playing field at 1:45 PM. Parents may accompany their child.