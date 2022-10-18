Kids get in free to the football game on Oct. 29!
Football
By Tom Weber, SIUSalukis.com
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Halloween is fast approaching, and Saluki Football wants to treat every kid in Southern Illinois to a free ticket to a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 PM!
- Free ticket for every child 12 and under
- Parents can buy sideline tickets for just $10
- Trunk or Treat — come early and collect candy in the tailgating lots
- Head to Saluki Row for pre-game fun for kids of all ages
- Sign up for Brown Dawg’s Kids Club and get a free member’s shirt
- Brown Dawg’s Kids Club members are invited down to the field during pregame to form the team tunnel.
- Use the Promo code “BOO” to claim your free Child ticket and purchase $10 Adult tickets.
Where to Park: Free parking in Lot 56. Trunk or Treat in Lot 56 and Lot U/C.
Saluki Row: Is located on the fenced-in grass field just south of the stadium.
Kids Club Pregame Tunnel: After scanning your tickets and entering the stadium, come to Section 15 and find Brown Dawg. Please arrive between 1:30-1:45 PM. Kids will be escorted onto the playing field at 1:45 PM. Parents may accompany their child.