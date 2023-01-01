Kids America 18U volleyball in Coshocton, Ohio set a new standard

COSHOCTON — Universally, they look back with fond memories.

The Kids America U-18 Junior Olympic volleyball team did things during the winter and spring of 2022 that left an indelible impression on most everyone who followed them.

Coached by Jen Bickel and Mee Ok Won and directed by Coshocton High School Coach Cari Bahmer, the 18-and-under team lost only three times in 64 matches en route to a USA Volleyball Junior Nationals appearance in Phoenix.

The team Featured five Coshocton County products — Coshocton’s Ella Bible, Lindsay Bryant and Jalynn West, Ridgewood’s Karissa Humphrey and River View’s Ashley Newell. They comprised half of the team’s roster.

Kids America 18U volleyball in Coshocton, Ohio set a new standard

Tri-Valley products Abby Stanford and Katya Liber, Garaway’s Meghan Petitte, West Holmes’ Harmony Mast and Danville’s Sydney Wilson rounded out the team, which featured a Wealth of size and a dominant setter in West, who was a first-team All-Ohio pick as a senior.

They won 122 of 133 possible sets en route to nine gold championships and a runner-up finish in the Ohio Valley region. They earned titles in events at Orrville, Kids America, Lithopolis, Sherrodsville, Cedar Point, Bethany (West Virginia) and The Highlands. They medaled in all 10 regular season tournaments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button